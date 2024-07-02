2 . Luke Cole

The Kettering drug dealer has been jailed again after facing “coercion and intimidation” to sell heroin and crack cocaine again to pay off an old debt. Cole, 33, was jailed for five years in 2016 but still owed money to those involved in his criminal activity when he was freed.He was caught with 23g of crack cocaine and about 34g of heroin — worth around £5,000 — and sentenced to 27 months after admitting two charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.Photo: Northamptonshire Police