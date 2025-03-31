Faces of 26 criminals jailed for offences in Northamptonshire whose stories we brought you in March 2025

These are the faces of 26 criminals who were jailed for serious offences in Northamptonshire, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought you during March 2025…
1. Jailed in March 2025
Faces of some of the criminals jailed for the most serious offences in Northamptonshire whose stories we brought you during March 2025. Photo: Northamptonshire Police / NCA
2. Robert Gould
Evil teacher Gould was jailed for 26 years for abusing 19 boys at a Rushden in the 1980s. The 74-year-old, of Wellingborough Road in the town, faced 29 charges including serious sexual abuse of 14 victims. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Shane Freeman
The 29-year-old was sentenced to life after a “terrifying” early- hours attack at Northampton Balloon Festival. Freeman, of no fixed abode, was convicted of Section 18 grievous bodily harm, Section 20 grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary when he slashed a men’s legs with a knife and hit another repeatedly in the face. Freeman was handed a life sentence with a minimum of seven years, 88 days in prison before he can apply for parole. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Florin Bogatu
The 36-year-old was jailed for six years, nine months after admitting raping and assaulting a vulnerable woman in a Kettering town centre car park. Bogatu, of Trafalgar Road, was spotted by CCTV operators who alerted police who used video footage to build a timeline showing how he approached the woman, who he did not know, before following her and then leading her to the car park. Photo: Northamptonshire Police