If England reach the World Cup final in Qatar, this lot might need to ask for lock up to be delayed so they can watch! Faces of a few of Northamptonshire’s thugs, thieves, sex offenders, drug dealers, an arsonist who set fire to his own flat and a shoplifter who stole stole food worth more than £800 — including steaks, sausages, bacon, ready meals, coffee, macaroons and a bottle of champagne — who were all put behind bars by courts during November 2022 …
1. MICHAEL ANTHONY BENNETT
The 62-year-old set fire to his own flat in a rented block in Hemens Road, Daventry, in what his solicitor called a “something between an attempt to take his own life and a call for help”. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. CASEY EDWARDS
A bystander who was victim of Edwards’ brutal assault during a pub brawl involving pool cues and blades told Northampton Crown Court the attack “knocked him for six”. Londoner Edwards, aged 23, had just been released from prison on licence when he inflicted life-changing injuries on a man in his 50s who was attempting to stop a fight on a Friday night in The Sevens pub in Weedon Road in February 2022. Edwards pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, assaulting a police officer and drugs offences and was sentenced to four years, 10 months — although the term only starts when a current one is up in 2024.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. JOHN HENRY HALEY & GAVIN JOHN BURNETT
Known thieves Haley, aged 42 of The Briars, and 40-year-old Burnett, of Berrywood Close, climbed through the window of a Northampton property they thought was empty — only to find a terrified couple inside. They fled using a stolen Audi but were later arrested and charged with burglary. Haley was sentenced to three years and Burnett to 32 months — plus a 22-month ban for driving while disqualified.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. ANTHONY LAKE
The brazen burglar was jailed for more than four years after being arrested strolling through Northampton town centre a few months after a break-in in December 2021. The 44-year-old, of St George’s Street, forced his way through a patio door in the early hours and stole a purse containing cash and bank cards before fleeing when the terrified occupants woke up and confronted him. He was found guilty of burglary and escaping lawful custody and sentenced to four years, four months in prison.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police