Drug dealers, thieves, sex offenders, drink-drivers and a man who went on a month-long shoplifting spree have been jailed in Northamptonshire during February 2022.
This list is not exhaustive but a compilation of a handful of the most serious examples of criminality in our county where the long arm of the law caught up with offenders — in one case despite him fleeing all the way to Germany.
1.
Polish trucker JACEK SKALUBA had been boozing on a ferry and drunk wine in his cab before smashing his lorry head-on into a minivan on the wrong side of the A45 in Daventry last September, leaving three people seriously injured. Skaluba, aged 59, was jailed for 31⁄2 years.
2.
Three men were jailed for a total of 81⁄2 years after threatening a driver with a dummy firearm in a row over drugs. JORDACE SINCLAIR-BAPTISTE, 28, of Kettering, got 27 months for possessing an imitation with intent to cause fear in March 2020. ASHLEY MANNING, 26, of Northampton, and 41-year-old RYAN SINCLAIR, of Wollaston were also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and jailed for 40 months and 34 months, respectively.
3.
GAZMENT LEKA was jailed for 30 months after police caught him growing neary 300 cannabis plants in Northampton. The 25-year-old, of Harefield Road, also faces possible deportation after having a fake ID.
4.
Brutes SARDOU BAH, aged 46, and 21-year-old HAMZA HADDADI cornered a victim in a stairwell of a block of Kettering flats before stabbing him in the legs multiple times in a row over drugs. Bah was jailed for 11 years plus five years on licence of five years and Haddadi for eight years, nine months plus five years on licence for robbery and GBH.