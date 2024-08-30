3 . Tyler Kay

Kay, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, told people it was ‘100 percent’ the plan to burn down hotels housing asylum seekers during unrest which followed stabbings in Stockport. He admitted publishing written material on social media to stir up racial hatred — claiming it was an act of stupidity done “to impress some random person on the internet’. The father-of-three, 26, who used his own name and profile picture on the post, was sentenced to three years, two months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police