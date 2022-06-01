1. JORDON CHISHOLM

A victim thought she was about to die after a man tried to strangle her on their first date in Wellingborough. Chisholm, 27 and now living in County Durham, flew into a rage when she took his car keys to stop him drink-driving, putting his hands around her neck, threatening her and her mum and demanding £500 to stop him burning down her house. He was jailed for 17 months.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police