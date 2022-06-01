There’s no street parties for this lot during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, just large doses of prison food for 15 of the county’s most violent and prolific crooks who have been put behind bars by magistrates and Crown Court judges during the month of May 2022…
1. JORDON CHISHOLM
A victim thought she was about to die after a man tried to strangle her on their first date in Wellingborough. Chisholm, 27 and now living in County Durham, flew into a rage when she took his car keys to stop him drink-driving, putting his hands around her neck, threatening her and her mum and demanding £500 to stop him burning down her house. He was jailed for 17 months.
2. CUNEYT YILDIRIM
Yildrim pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences, including rape, in Northampton linked to the Abington Street statue hang-out spot. The charges included rape, nine counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming.
3. CAYLUM YOUNG
The 21-year-old was jailed for 34 months after Northampton Crown Court heard he spent more than a year assaulting and abusing his pregnant former partner, which culminated in her suffering a miscarriage and ongoing panic attacks. Accounts of habitual violence included pinning his former partner to a wall by her neck, punching her nose, biting her cheek, smothering her with a pillow, pulling her hair out and throwing items at her.
4. ENDRI DERVISHI
Dervishi, who arrived in the UK illegally, has been jailed for three years after police seized two large bags of cocaine with a street value of up to £25,400. The 23-year-old, of Kingsland Avenue, was caught in March after ANPR cameras flagged his car as being linked to drugs offences.
