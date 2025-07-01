The 25-year-old was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years for murder after fatally stabbing his former friend twice following a trivial disagreement about food which escalated. Uwadia, of Northfield Way, Northampton, was found guilty of killing Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi just yards from the 23-year-old victim’s home in December 2024. A jury took nearly seven hours to deliver a verdict after a three-week trial after Uwadia maintained he acted in self-defence – which the jury did not accept. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The Northampton paedophile, 61, was jailed for non-recent offences after a jury found him guilty of 12 sex offences. A judge sentenced Cason, of Ringway, to 14 years in prison with a minimum term of nine years. He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and given a restraining order. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The paedophile, 28, who moved to Wellingborough from Warrington after being jailed for sharing depraved videos of young children in chat rooms was sentenced to two years after breaching the terms of court orders. Photo: Northamptonshire Police