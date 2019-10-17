E-fit image released after Northamptonshire burglars disrupted by dog walker

An e-fit image has been released of a man who tried to break into a house in Northamptonshire but was interrupted by a dog walker.
The passer-by disturbed two men attempting to get into a property in Chiltern Road, Daventry, between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, September 27.
When challenged, both men ran off towards Drayton Way, according to police.
The first offender is described as a man of dual heritage, with a slim build, about 5ft 11in, with dark brown hair and wearing a black beanie hat and a leather coat with a large collar.
The second offender is described as a white man, of stocky build, about 5ft 9in and wearing a dark coloured raincoat.
Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.