Drunk driver who failed to stop for police in Northampton among these 21 cases in court

Local magistrates dealt with these offences involving assault, carrying knives, criminal damage, possession of cocaine, shoplifting, driver who caused crash on Cliftonville, speeding…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 14

KAYLEN DORRINGTON, aged 23, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, driver failed to comply with a red traffic signal on Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, fined £40, prosecution costs £85, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MERSON PAUL, aged 32, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, drug driving on Ivy Road, Northampton, fined £474, costs £85, surcharge to fund victim services £190, disqualified for 12 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

■ These cases were heard on October 15

ABHINAV TYAGI, aged 19, of Williams Way, Grange Park, drove without due care and attention on High Street, Hardingstone — reversed at speed from a parking area in front of a shop and collided with a vehicle parked on the opposite side of the road, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident on High Street, Hardingstone, failed to stop after that accident, failed to report that accident; fined £1,106, costs £130, surcharge £442, eight points.

ANDREW PETTIT, aged 45, of Covington Street, Northampton, 32 counts of theft from a shop — on April 6, 2025, stole wine to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op, on July 17 stole wine to the value of £32 belonging to Co-op, on July 19 stole wine to the value of £48 belonging to Co-op, on July 23 stole wine to the value of £48 belonging to Co-op, on July 24 stole wine to the value of £32 belonging to Co-op, on July 30 stole wine to the value of £32 belonging to Co-op, on August 15 stole wine to the value of £42 belonging to Co-op, on August 16 stole wine to the value of £42 belonging to Co-op, on August 20 wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on August 27 stole wine to the value of £49 belonging to Co-op, on August 30 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on September 2 stole wine to the value of £22 belonging to Co-op, on September 9 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on September 10 stole wine to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op, on September 11 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on September 12 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on September 13 stole wine to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op, on September 14 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on September 16th at 11:38 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on September 16th at 16:05 stole wine to the value of £25 belonging to Co-op, on September 17 stole wine to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op, on September 18 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on September 25 stole wine to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op, on September 27 stole wine to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op, on September 28 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on October 2 stole wine to the value of £30 belonging to Co-op, on October 4 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on October 7 at 08:42 stole wine to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op, on October 7 at 08:31 stole wine to the value of £30 belonging to Co-op, on October 8 stole wine to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op, on October 9 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, on October 9 stole items to the value of £30.70 belonging to One Stop on October 12 stole wine to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op, convicted of an offence while a community order for 14 offences of theft was in force, 47 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £1,602.70, costs £85.

CONSTANTIN ICHIM, aged 27, of Derby Road, Northampton, drink driving on Bostock Avenue, Northampton — 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, dangerous driving, fail to stop a vehicle when required by police; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £154, disqualified for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID PETRUSCHKE, aged 43, of Betony Close, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Weedon Road, Upton, without due care and attention — contravened a red traffic light signal and collided with a vehicle which had right of way; fined £519, costs £250, surcharge £208, three points.

DORCAS MARFO, aged 38, of Harrington Close, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £323, costs £110, six points.

GARY POWELL, aged 54, of Washbrook Close, Northampton, speeding on Bants Lane, Northampton — 49mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £293, costs £85, surcharge £117, five points.

GEORGE DARTS, aged 25, of The Green, Roade, two counts of drug driving on Lumbertubs Way, Northampton; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ISAAC LENTON, aged 24, of Gratton Court, Milton Keynes, driver failed to stop after a road accident at Old Stratford Community Hall car park — campervan caused damage to a height restriction barrier, driver failed to report an accident; fined £612, costs £130, surcharge £245, six points..

KRIS LEIGHT, aged 45, of Valley Road, Northampton, drove on Lumbertubs Way without due care and attention — changed lanes when not safe to do so causing a collision with another vehicle; fined £448, costs £130, surcharge £179, six points.

LISA BAKER, aged 56, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove on Cliftonville, Northampton, without due care and attention — turned right crossing into the path of an oncoming vehicle causing damage to both vehicles and injury to the third-party driver; fined £447, costs £130, surcharge £179, five points.

MAUREEN MARYLEEN SABAWU, aged 49, of Valley Crescent, Northampton, used a vehicle on Bedford Road, Northampton, without third party insurance, drove a vehicle when the registration plate display was not displayed correctly; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on October 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AKEEM MHLONGO, aged 23, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a a folding pocket knife — in Eskdale Street, Kettering; 27 months in prison, costs £85, surcharge £154.

AMIT HINDOCHA, aged 49, of Purser Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, fined £150, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified for 40 months, costs £250.

CARLA WEIR, aged 47, of Charlecote Way, Daventry, assaulted a woman by beating; fined £119, compensation £50, costs £85, surcharge £48.

DYLAN DEMAWATEMA, aged 22, of Fairway, Northampton, drink driving on Kettering Road, Northampton — 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £459, costs £85, surcharge £184, disqualified for 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GAVIN RODGER, aged 34, of 28 Hunsbury Green, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on A4500, Northampton; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 12 months.

JOHN EWECHU, aged 18, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — 12in bladed hunting knife — in a Little Billing Way, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, six months in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work.

LEWIS CAMPBELL, aged 38, of Henry Street, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a car, front door and light, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; fined £1,166, compensation of £125, costs £85, surcharge £466.

VENKATSHIVA MANAVARTHI, aged 24, of Sands Close, Pattishall, drug driving on Northampton Road, Towcester, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85, surcharge £154, disqualified for 28 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.