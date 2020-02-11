Drugs squad hunt for suspected dealer heading back to prison

Northampton man also has links to North London

Drugs squad detectives are on the hunt for a suspected dealer in connection with an assault on a police officer.

Police are hunting for Bradley Buchanan

Bradley Buchanan, of Northampton, was sentenced in September 2015 for possession with intent to supply and is due to be sent back to prison after breaching his licensing conditions.

But the police's Operation Viper team would also like to speak to the 33-year-old – who also has connections to Tottenham in North London – in connection with the supply of Class A drugs and for an assault on police officer.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Buchanan, or has information about his whereabouts, should call us on 101, quoting incident number 20000054144. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Viper is the Force’s operation to crackdown on those involved in drug and gang related crime. It tackles the supply of Class A drugs, focusing on organised crime groups, gangs, local drug lines and County Lines.

A recent operation across Northamptonshire, London and the West Midlands saw a total of 90 individuals charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and the recovery of nearly £250,000 worth of goods.