Arson, assault, drug dealing, harassment, burglary and carrying a knuckle duster are also included in these cases heard during August 2025…

■ KIERAN BRODIE, aged 31, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, breached a risk of sexual harm order by having Snapchat downloaded on a mobile phone; 12 months in prison, surcharge £154.

■ OCTAVIA GREEN, aged 20, of 60 Ellfield Court, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class A drug — heroin; community order forfeiture of £1,066 cash, costs £500.

■ JAMIE OWENS, aged 37, of Butts Road, Northampton, harassment without violence, breached a court order; 28 weeks in prison, 28 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

Northampton Crown Court

■ SCOTT FORAN, aged 44, of no fixed abode, attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal, burglary at a dwelling — no violence, attempted burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, assault by beating of a police officer; three years, nine months in prison.

■ DAMION CARVELL, aged 32, of Hartlands Road, Port Issac, Cornwall, racially / religiously aggravated criminal damage, sent a communication threatening death or serious harm; community order, compensation of £220.

■ PATRICE UYLETT, aged 63, of Queenswood Avenue, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class A drug — cocaine, conspired to supply a class A drug — cocaine; three years in prison.

■ ZAK CROCKFORD, aged 30, of Balfour Road, Northampton, five counts of burglary other than dwelling — theft; 14 months in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, surcharge to fund victim services £187.

■ JASON MALCOLM, aged 50, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered; nine months in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £187.

■ HADLEY WILSON, aged 34, of The Square, Northampton, acquire / use / possess criminal property — £1,050 in cash, possession with intent to supply a class A drugs — cocaine, MDMA, possession with intent to supply a class B drug — ketamine, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; 22 months in prison suspended for 24 months, 30 hours unpaid work, fined £1,000, forfeiture order for £1,050 cash, costs £1,000.

■ STUART BUCKLEY, aged 46, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, two counts of assault by beating of a woman, intentional strangulation of a man; 21 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ HASSAN BANGURA, aged 21, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class A drugs — cocaine and heroin; 24 months in prison suspended for 18 months, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring four four months, forfeiture order for £98.96 cash, surcharge £187, costs £500.

■ KENNETH RAISBOROUGH, aged 29, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, three counts of making indecent photographs of children, possession of extreme pornographic images, possession of prohibited images of a child; community order, sexual harm prevention order, requirement to register with police for five years, surcharge: £114.

■ LAUREN WHELAN, aged 31, of West Street, Buckingham, assaulted a man at Arthur Street, Northampton, occasioning them actual bodily harm: 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months, order to abstain from drinking alcohol for 120 days, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, compensation £500, surcharge £187, costs £100.

■ DEL FIELD, aged 40, of Chiltern Avenue, Northampton, drink driving on Bants Lane, Northampton — 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, dangerous driving on Bants Lane, Northampton; seven months in prison, disqualified for three years, three months, 14 days, surcharge £187.

■ DARREN LYONS, aged 47, of Hever Close, Northampton, assault by beating of a man; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 120 hours unpaid work, compensation £50, surcharge £154.

■ WILLIAM WOODCOCK, aged 20, of Park Way, Northampton, caused serious injury by dangerous driving on Northern Way, Wellingborough, two counts of drug driving, used a vehicle without third party insurance; detention and training order for 32 months, surcharge £228, disqualified for 11 years, four months.

■ IJAZ MIAH, aged 19, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, possession with intent to supply class A drugs — heroin and cocaine; 20 months in a young offender institution, forfeiture order for £87.22 cash.

■ ARRON ADAMS, aged 18, of Abington Street, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a kitchen knife — in Abington Street, Northampton; community order with requirement to abstain from drinking alcohol for 120 days, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.

■ MOHAMMED BARRIE, aged 23, of Military Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence at Wellingborough Road, Northampton; fined £150, surcharge: £60.

■ CONNOR McINTYRE, aged 21, of Park Drive, Northampton, five counts of breaching a sexual risk order sexual risk order; 20 months in prison suspended for 24 months, requirement to register with police as a sex offender for 10 years, surcharge: £187.

■ COREY McENROE, aged 20, of Hermitage Way, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a knuckle duster — in Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, four counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs — MDMA, cocaine, psilocin and LSD, possession with intent to supply a class B drug — cannabis, possession with intent to supply a class C drug — alprazolam, 16 months in prison suspended for 24 months, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring, 180 hours unpaid work,

■ KATY PICKERING, aged 25, of Moore Street, Northampton, arson; community order, surcharge £114.

■ SAUL TERRY, aged 56, of Ladycroft, Daventry, affray; 24 weeks in prison.

■ SIMON GILES, aged 45, of St Johns Street, Northampton, failed to comply with requirements of being on sex offenders register by not notifying police of a new social networking name, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using the app Connected2 without notifying Police and by selling an internet-enabled device, an iPad; 12 months in prison.

■ QANI TROCI, aged 39, of Station Road, Long Buckby, produced a class B drug — cannabis; 24 months in prison, surcharge £228.

■ AARON BELL, aged 36, of Marriott Street, Northampton, three counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify of one email address, using SnapChat and Zangi and failing to notify a friendship; 14 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.