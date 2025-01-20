Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates January 6

ANDREI-SABINI TANASE, aged 42, of St Albans Road, Northampton, drink driving — 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35mg, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

MEHMOOD ALI, aged 43, of The Oaks, Grange Park, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85, three points.

RAMIM AHMED, aged 22, of Poole Street, Northampton, speeding — 49mph exceeding 30mph legal limit, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder not displaying L plates on rear of vehicle; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

STEVEN LEE ALDRED, aged 28, of Church Street, Falcutt, nr Brackley, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder unsupervised and not displaying L plates; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

HAFIZ FARHAN ALI, aged 31, of Longmead Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — not a licence holder, no insurance; fined £304, surcharge £121, costs £90, six points.

BAWERE ALIZADA, aged 31, of Trinity Road, Northampton, used a vehicle when the condition of its accessories or equipment involved a danger of injury to any person — darkly tinted windows allowed six per cent light, legal minimum is 70 percent; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

PAUL WILLIAM ANDERSON, aged 35, of Grenville Close, Daventry, speeding — 72mph exceeding 50mph legal limit; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £90, six points.

ALBERTO MARIAN ANDREI, aged 24, of Connaught Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IONUT MADALIN BACIU, aged 29, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, speeding — exceeding legal limit of 60mph; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

PAULINA BALABAN, aged 25, of East Park Parade, Northampton, failed to give information identifying alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JOSHUA BELLAMY, aged 31, of Guilsborough Road, West Haddon, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY DEREK BLUCK, aged 35, of Campus Drive, Northampton, speeding — 48mph exceeding 40mph legal limit; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MURPHY ASANTE BOATENG, aged 25, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARCEL BOLOCAN, aged 26, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder driving without L plates, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, six points.

TAYLA KAY BROOKS, aged 28, of The Weavers, Northampton, speeding — 65mph exceeding 40mph legal limit, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — expired provisional licence holder unsupervised not displaying L plates on front of vehicle; fined £345, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

AMANDA ELIZABETH BUTLER, aged 46, of Portway Drive, Croughton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

BOGDAN COCILNAU, aged 26, of Spencer Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GALAN CONSTANTIN, aged 44, of West Paddock Court, Northampton, speeding — 52mph exceeding 40mph legal limit; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

PAUN COSTEL, aged 42, of Somerset Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a no-entry sign on Gold Street, Northampton; fined £126, surcharge £50, costs £90, three points.

MARINEL DOBRE, aged 26, of Saxon Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, used a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in good working order, rear tyre not so inflated as to make it fit for use on a vehicle; fined £1,540, surcharge £616, costs £90, six points.

MADALIN FLORIN DRAGAN, aged 35, of Spencer Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JULEN DUQUE, aged 55, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JACK OLIVER EAGLES, aged 22, of Dairy Court, Ravensthorpe, speeding — 77mph exceeding 50mph legal limit; fined £368, surcharge £147, costs £90, six points.

FEMI FAGBUARO, aged 36, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £436, surcharge £174, costs £90, six points.

SOFIANE FEDDAD, aged 29, of Grosvenor Gardens, Northampton, speeding — 100mph exceeding 70mph legal limit on A43 Silverstone bypass; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IBUKUNOLA OYEKUNLE O FISHER, aged 31, of Cedar Road, Northampton, speeding — 40mph exceeding 30mph legal limit; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

LIAM PETER FITZGERALD, aged 45, of Old School Lane, Blakesley, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ELIOT JOHN FOWLE, aged 22, of High Street, Yardley Gobion, speeding — 67mph exceeding 40mph legal limit on M1; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ADAM DAVID FRANKLIN, aged 34, of Sandhills, Spratton, drove without due care and attention — overtook a vehicle on the approach to a zebra crossing; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

TOMAS GAILIUS, aged 34, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance — no UK licence held, no insurance; fined £368, surcharge £147, costs £90, six points.

SHAUN MICHAEL GALLAGHER, aged 32, of Oulton Rise, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

STUART ALLEN GARDNER, aged 69, of Barnett Crescent, Woodford Halse, speeding — 51mph exceeding 30mph legal limit; fined £204, surcharge £81, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTIAN JAMES GOODWIN, aged 21, of Kings Lane, Flore, speeding — 79mph exceeding legal limit of 50mph; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

HARVEY DONALD RAY GRADY, aged 18, of Eden Road, Northampton, rode a motorbike otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder carrying a pillion passenger and not displaying L plates; fined £105, surcharge £42, costs £90, three points.

BEHZAD HAMID, aged 29, of High Street, Northampton, speeding — 69mph exceeding legal limit of 50mph; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, four points.

REECE HAVARD, aged 21, of Kensington Close, Towcester, rode in the front seat of a motor vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90,

SERHII HONCHAR, aged 23, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, a speeding — 35mph exceeding legal limit of 30mph; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DARIA FRANCESCA IMBREA, aged 20, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £90, six points.

NAHIDUL SHAMIM ISLAM, aged 29, of Southfield Road, Northampton, speeding — 77mph exceeding legal limit of 50mph; fined £715, surcharge £286, costs £90, six points.

IMAFIDON EMMANUEL IZEKOR, aged 34, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder unsupervised and not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £90, six points.

GRAMA LAURENTIU-ALEXANDRU, aged 26, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

EMMA CHARLES, aged 38, of Roman Close, Northampton, speeding — 54mph in exceeding 40mph legal limit on M1; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER CHRISTODOULOU, aged 53, of Brington Road, Long Buckby, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ION MARIAN MARIN, aged 26, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

IYIOGHENEOSA OZIGBO-ESERE, aged 38, of Glebe Road, BOUGHTON, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised driver had a full licence revoked until test passed, vehicle not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RAZVAN-LUCIAN ZETU, aged 36, of Pilton Close, Northampton, speeding — 59mph exceeding 30mph legal limit; fined £577, surcharge £230, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.