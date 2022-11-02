Driver with gold tooth hunted after woman grabbed in Daventry road rage row

Police are appealing for witnesses are a woman was grabbed in a road-rage incident in Daventry.

The bust-up followed a damage only collision in High Street at around 6.45pm on October 25, and involved a male driver is described as black, about 5ft 11in and slim with short black hair and stubble. Police say he had a gold tooth and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with white lines down the side, a light-coloured jumper, white socks and grey sliders with white Adidas stripes.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the man grabbed the other driver by her arms, adding: “Officers believe the road would have been busy at this time of day and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dashcam footage to get in touch.”

