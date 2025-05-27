Driver sentenced over crash on busy Northampton road which left child injured among these cases in court

Magistrates dealt with these cases involving offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton and Yardley Gobion…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 13

ION MARIN, aged 27, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, on December 6, 2024, stole alcohol and toiletries to the value of £720 belonging to Tesco, two counts of theft from a shop — on February 27, 2025, stole 12 bottles of alcohol, laundry product and two confectionary products to the value of £397.80, belonging to Asda, going equipped for theft by carrying a large adapted magnet; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £720, prosecution costs £85.

JAMIE COX, aged 23, of Harrier Park, Northampton, drug driving; fined £362, surcharge to fund victim services £145, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

AXEL BOSCOVITCH, aged 35, of Maidencastle, Northampton, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device on Lumbertubs Way, Northampton, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £325, six points.

JAY COLES, aged 30, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £108, surcharge £43, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 14

KRISTIAN BARNATT, aged 25, of The Ashes, Wootton, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £130.

JOHN LUCK, aged 54, of no fixed abode, harassment by breach of a restraining order; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

TINO CHIPEMBERE, aged 26, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drug driving, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £346, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £138, costs £85.

PETRISOR DINCA, aged 29, of Lincoln Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis and cannabis resin; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

KENNETH MBAE, aged 48, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on Wellingborough Road, Northampton — went through a red light on a pedestrian crossing and collided with a child causing slight injury; fined £121, surcharge £48, costs £130, five points.

TINA KINGSTON, aged 54, of Briar Hill Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle without due care and attention on Briar Hill Road junction with Queen Eleanor Road at Towcester Road, Northampton — pulled out of a junction and collided with a cyclist causing slight injury; fined £135, surcharge £54, costs £130, five points.

MUHAMMAD RAMZAN, aged 23, of The Briars, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, two counts of being a driver involved an a road accident causing damage to another vehicle failed to stop, two counts of being a driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident at St Peter's Way roundabout failed to report that accident; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £130, disqualified for six months.

COLIN HICKS, aged 79, of Moorend Road, Yardley Gobion, drove without due care and attention on the A508, Northampton Road, Cosgrove, — failed to merge back into correct lane after roadworks, colliding with a central traffic island causing a traffic sign to dislodge and smash a bus window causing injury to a passenger; fined £193, surcharge £77, costs £130, five points.

ALEXANDER DUFFIELD, aged 49, of The Stour, Daventry, speeding — 45mph on Royal Oak Way South, Daventry, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £100, three points.

GRAHAM STARMER, aged 56, of Hardingstone Lane, Northampton, speeding — 54mph on Mereway, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £768, surcharge £41, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

