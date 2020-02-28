Driver makes a run for it after lucky escape from crash in Northampton

Police hunt after vehicle ploughs into Barnes Meadow roundabout

Police are hunting the driver of a Citroen Picasso who somehow walked away from the wreckage after a crash in Northampton.

What was left of the Citroen Picasso after it crashed on Barnes Meadow roundabout

The vehicle was heading off the A45 when it lost control at the bottom of the slip road, demolished traffic lights and road signs before ploughing into bushes in the middle of Barnes Meadow roundabout in the early hours of Friday morning .

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers responded to a reports of a red Citroen Picasso that had crashed into traffic lights at the Barnes Meadow roundabout at 2.40am on Friday February 28."

"The driver made off and enquiries are ongoing to locate him or her.

"If anyone saw this incident or may have dashcam footage, we would ask them to contact us on 101."