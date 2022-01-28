A driver has landed a fresh 12-month ban after being caught behind the wheel 80 minutes before getting his licence back.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police discovered Flavius Dumitru was still disqualified when he was stopped driving a Volkswagen Touran on the A5 near Crick just before 11pm on December 1 last year.

Dumitru also pleaded guilty to having no insurance when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday (January 21).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, of Ladys Lane, Coventry, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay £180 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.