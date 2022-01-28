Driver lands another 12-month ban from Northampton magistrates after getting behind the wheel 80 minutes too early
Police stopped 25-year-old on A5 at just before 11pm... but he didn't get his licence back until midnight
A driver has landed a fresh 12-month ban after being caught behind the wheel 80 minutes before getting his licence back.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police discovered Flavius Dumitru was still disqualified when he was stopped driving a Volkswagen Touran on the A5 near Crick just before 11pm on December 1 last year.
Dumitru also pleaded guilty to having no insurance when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday (January 21).
The 25-year-old, of Ladys Lane, Coventry, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay £180 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.