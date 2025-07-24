Driver jailed for causing head-on crash on busy road near Northampton among these 29 defendants in court

Magistrates also dealt with these cases involving assaults, possession of drugs, drink driving and shoplifting…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 14

LINDSAY STEPHEN, aged 55, of Severn Drive, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating, assaulted a police officer by beating, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing, attempted criminal damage to police property valued under £5,000, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order with curfew and electronic monitoring for three months, drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £225, prosecution costs £85.

RIFHAT MOHAMMED, aged 24, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £32, costs £85.

CONSTANTINOS MIHAI, aged 28, of Artizan Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified on M1, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 50 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

GARY SLATER, aged 36, of Swale Drive, Northampton, common assault of a police officer; fined £200, compensation £50, surcharge £80, costs £85.

GHEORGHITA CERBU, aged 29, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, drink driving on Semilong Road — 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

NEE FEARON, aged 36, of Marsh Harrier Way, Northampton, drink driving on Hunsbury Hill Road, Northampton — 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 32, of Terry Road, Northampton, threatened to damage / destroy police vehicles; fined £100, costs £85.

KEVIN GARDE, aged 37, of no fixed abode, vagrancy — being found in Daventry police station yard for an unlawful purpose; fined £50, costs £85.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 40, of Grafton Street, Northampton, common assault against a man, criminal damage value under £5,000 — damaged a glass door to the value unknown belonging to One Stop, three counts of theft from a shop — on July 3, 2025, stole cans of alcohol to the value of £20.80 belonging to Co-op, on July 5 stole cans of alcohol to the value of £20.80 belonging to One Stop, on July 5 stole six cans of Jack Daniel’s to the value of £10 belonging to Co-op; 14 weeks in prison, compensation: £121.60, costs £85.

TUMISANG TSHEKISO, aged 30, of Holly Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of motor vehicle — 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

LUKE TOBIN, aged 31, of Stoke Road, Ashton, dangerous driving on A508, Stoke Bruerne — defendant's vehicle was wholly on the wrong side of the road at the point of a collision, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; 12 months in prison, surcharge £187, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

VASILE GOCIU, aged 38, of Jasper Walk, Northampton, at North Finchley Theory Test centre had in your possession or under your control a Bluetooth Device for use in the course of or in connection with a fraud, at Uxbridge Theory Test centre had in your possession or under your control a Bluetooth Device for use in the course of or in connection with a fraud; community order with 160 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £2,146.

ANTHONY PAUL CANTOR, aged 44, of Roe Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned initial appointment; fined £80, costs £60.

ROBERT HARRIS, aged 34, of Ridgemont, Deanshanger, failed to comply with a community order by failing three times to attend unpaid work appointments and also failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; fined £60, costs £60.

KYLE MOUNTFORD, aged 26, of Desdemona Way, Brackley, failed to comply with a community order by failing twice to attend planned unpaid work appointments; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £40.

RENATAS MATULATIS, aged 23, of Fitzgerald Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing twice to attend planned unpaid work appointments; fined £60, costs £60.

ANDREI PETCO, aged 39, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend planned unpaid work appointments; fined £1,346.

SEAN ANTHONY RILEY, aged 42, of Somerset Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend planned visits to Northampton Probation Office; fined £133, costs £60.

PAVAN RAJ DEVJEE, aged 20, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend planned CRS Accommodation appointment and failing to attend planned appointment at Northampton Probation Office; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £40.

ROBERT DICK, aged 23, of Donellan Green, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend planned unpaid work appointments; fined £140, costs £60.

VASILE GORGAN, aged 34, of Sandshill Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend planned unpaid work appointments; fined £100, costs £60.

Emilijano PJOLLA, aged 31, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend an unpaid work appointment; fined £180, costs £60.

JACK WRIGHT, aged 21, of Military Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend a planned unpaid work appointment; fined £60, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on July 15

ELIZABETH EDGLEY, aged 23, of Glade Close, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; fined £500, compensation of £200, costs £85.

JAMES SANDERS, aged 27, of College Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole items to the value of £119.63 belonging to Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.

JAMIE MAYHEW, aged 37, of no fixed abode, possession of a class A drug — crack cocaine, two counts of possession of a class B drug — cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £225, costs £170.

KELVIN AUGUSTINE, aged 40, of Spencer Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a knuckleduster — in private place; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

VEACESLAV RUSSU, aged 36, of Somerset Street, Northampton, drink driving on Overstone Road, Northampton — 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £1,666, surcharge £666, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months,

BENJAMIN ABBOTT, aged 39, of Oaklands Drive, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

