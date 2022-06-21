A driver who rammed a police vehicle trying to escape in a stolen car following a dramatic chase has been jailed for a year.

Haydn Cannon pinged number plate recognition cameras on the M1 on June 6 while driving a Fiat Punto stolen from Cambridgeshire.

According to police reports, Cannon drove the wrong way around a roundabout on the A428 near West Haddon, then collided with another vehicle.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haydn Cannon was sentenced to 52 weeks after admitting dangerous driving and failing to stop in a stolen car in West Haddon earlier this month

Officers eventually boxed in the Punto and arrested the 28-year-old after he attempted to escape by ramming into a police car.

Cannon, whose address was given as Brickstead Road, Peterborough, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no licence nor insurance at a court hearing on June 8.

Magistrates sentenced him to 52 weeks in prison, ruling the offences were aggravated by a record of previous offending.