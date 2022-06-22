Driver jailed after ramming police car in stolen Fiat after chase on M1 and A428

A driver who rammed a police vehicle trying to escape in a stolen car following a dramatic chase has been jailed for a year.
Haydn Cannon pinged number plate recognition cameras on the M1 on June 6 while driving a Fiat Punto stolen from Cambridgeshire.
According to police reports, Cannon drove the wrong way around a roundabout on the A428 near West Haddon, then collided with another vehicle.
Officers eventually boxed in the Punto and arrested the 28-year-old after he attempted to escape by ramming into a police car.
Cannon, whose address was given as Brickstead Road, Peterborough, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no licence nor insurance at a court hearing on June 8.
Magistrates sentenced him to 52 weeks in prison, ruling the offences were aggravated by a record of previous offending.
He was also disqualified for a year and told to pay a total of £241 surcharge to fund victim services and prosecution costs.