Driver dials up court date after being caught using mobile on Northamptonshire road

One driver's plea for leniency worked after he was caught driving while using a hand-held mobile phone — well, sort of.

The offender begged the traffic officer who spotted him not to issue a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice, which also carries six points on a licence.

He was granted that wish — but will be getting a court summons in the post instead after admitting he already had nine points and is heading for a potential disqualification under the totting up procedure, if found guilty.

Officers spotted the driver using a mobile — one of the 'fatal four' traffic offences

PC Dave Lee, of the Safer Roads Team, added: "He has nine points on his licence already and asked if it is 'necessary' for us to give him another ticket.

"Sadly for him it's not a ticket this time — it's court!"

Using a mobile phone while driving is one of the 'fatal four' offences — alongside speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving after drinking or taking drugs — which are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on the roads.

PC Lee added: “In six seconds at 60mph, a car travels just over 160 metres – that’s over three Olympic-size swimming pools where the driver has absolutely no idea of what’s happening in front of them. Can you imagine what can happen in that time?

“Looking at your mobile phone while driving not only puts you in danger but it also puts other road users in danger too. It also carries increased penalties – penalty points, fines and in some cases you can be taken to court.

“We take year-round action against drivers who break the law by using a hand-held phone to make calls, send messages, take photos or video, use social media or who otherwise interact with their devices while on the move, however for the next two weeks we are putting a particular focus on catching people committing this type of offence.