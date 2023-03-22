News you can trust since 1869
Driver arrested on suspicion of SEVEN offences after officers stop him close to M1 in Northamptonshire

The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, drink driving and more

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT

A driver who was stopped by officers due to the “manner of driving” close to the M1 in Northamptonshire has been arrested on suspicion of seven offences.

The 21-year-old man from Roade was stopped by officers near to junction 16 of the M1 in Weedon Road, Upper Heyford on Tuesday (March 21). He was arrested shortly after 10.20pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers stopped the driver of a red Skoda due to the manner of his driving between junction 15a and junction 16 of the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway.

Officers made the arrest on the M1 in Northamptonshire.
“He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis), driving whilst disqualified, theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no insurance, excessive speeding, section 4 – driving whilst unfit through alcohol and drugs and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”

The man remains in police custody.