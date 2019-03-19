Driver airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following crash on Northamptonshire road

A car travelling on a country road between Cold Ashby and West Haddon ended up in a field at the weekend.

The serious crash happened at around 7.20am on Saturday (March 16) when a black Volkswagen Polo travelling along Cold Ashby Road, for reasons unknown, left the carriageway and came to rest in a field, between Cold Ashby and the West Haddon/Guilsborough Road junction.

The crash happened on the Cold Ashby Road between Cold Ashby and West Haddon

The male driver was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. We transported one patient to University Hospital."

Police investigating the single-car collision are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.