Driver, 72, sentenced for causing serious injury by careless driving on A5 among these cases at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 11

MIHAIL TUMASEVICS, aged 25, of Maidencastle, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; surcharge £293.00, costs £85.00, fined £733.00.

PERCY HOLLAND, aged 47, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling with theft — entered as a trespasser The Flavour Trailer on Staveley Way and stole 100 cans of soft drink, one large cooking pot, two apple iPads and one hot water urn to the value of £730, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — four CCTV cameras belonging to Micron Precision Engineering Ltd; 18 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,880.00.

JAMES SANDERS, aged 27, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — on September 10, 2025, stole 10 bottles of Head & Shoulders to the value of £59.90 belonging to Savers; fined £80.00, costs £85.00.

■ These cases were heard on September 12

JOSEPH WATKINS, aged 27, of Javelin Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment and 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

SARAH PEACOCK, aged 35, of Witham Walk, Northampton, two counts of drug driving on Kingsley Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 28 months,

CHARLES KAUNDA, aged 27, of Agnes Road, Northampton, two counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order with 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.00, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

EDUARD CHIRIAC, aged 29, of Lawson Crescent, Northampton, drove on Kingsley Park Terrace while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £1,320, costs £85.00, disqualified for 13 months.

CONNOR JUSTIN J MCCORMACK, aged 30, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend unpaid work; 80 hours unpaid work, costs £60.00.

RYAN LEWIS HUTCHINGS, aged 32, of no fixed abode, attempted to damage glass doors to a value unknown belonging to Vue Cinema, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; fined £200.00, surcharge £80.00.

■ These cases were heard on September 15

DAMIEN BOYER, aged 33, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on July 1, 2025, stole items worth £227.35 belonging to One Stop, on July 3 stole items worth £44.60 belonging to One Stop, on July 4 stole Items worth £30.60 belonging to One Stop; fined £270.00, compensation of £302.55, costs £85.00.

TOMMY GREIZMAN, aged 35, of HMP Peterborough, five counts of theft from a shop — on July 12, 2025, stole items to the value of £20.00 belonging to Heron Foods, on July 13 stole items to the value of £49.30 belonging to One Stop, on July 14 stole items to the value of £108.30 belonging to One Stop, on July 17 stole items to the value of £21.00 belonging to One Stop, on July 20 stole items to the value of £35.20 belonging to One Stop, on July 4, 2025 attempted to steal items to the value of £35.00 belonging to Heron Foods; 11 weeks in prison, compensation of £233.80,

TIBERIU CAZAN, aged 26, of Coneygree Court, Northampton, drink driving on Kettering Road, Northampton — 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £1,166.00, surcharge £466.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 16 months.

LUKE BAILEY, aged 37, of Drake Close, Daventry, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.00, costs £300.00.

BRENDON CHIMHAU, aged 26, of Valley Crescent, Northampton, drink driving on Bedford Road / A45 slip, Northampton, — 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £300.00, surcharge £120.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 14 months.

ANDRIAN SEVCIUC, aged 36, of Crane Walk, Northampton, drink driving on A4500, Gambrel Road, Northampton — 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 26 months.

KATE HOCKLEY, aged 72, of Cartmell Close, Malmesbury, Wilts, two counts of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on A5, Watford; fined £2,154, surcharge £862.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

OZORONYE UGORJI, aged 48, of Black Cat Drive, Northampton, used a vehicle on Black Cat Drive, Northampton, without third party insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.