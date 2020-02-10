Drink-driver jailed after he was stopped in Northampton on Christmas Day

Magistrates hand down 12-week sentence to offender caught in police winter crackdown

A drink-driver has been jailed after being stopped on Christmas Day as part of Northamptonshire Police's winter campaign.

Police charged 84 drivers as part of their winter drink and drug-driving crackdown

Tadas Puteikis, aged 31, of Dofferidge House, Northampton, was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment and banned from driving for five years after being convicted of being over the limit.

Northampton magistrates also ordered Puteikis to pay fines and costs totalling £122.

Meanwhile, Aaron Evans, aged 33, of Leyside Court, Northampton, was given a 36-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £465.

These latest sentences brought the total to 43 so far this year after officers named and shamed a total of 84 motorists charged with drink or drug offences during the crackdown.

Magistrates sentenced Tadas Puteikis to 12 weeks after he was stopped on Christmas Day

The number of failed drink or drug tests during the campaign was a 25 per cent increase on last year's figures and included two on Christmas Day and eight on New Year's Day.

But that jump resulted from a huge increase in the number of roadside tests, 2,590 which was up 42 per cent on the 1,818 tests from 12 months earlier.

This was the third campaign in which Northamptonshire Police have named all drivers charged with drink or drug-driving offences.