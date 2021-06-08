Drink-driver caught three times over the limit yards from Northamptonshire home

Northampton magistrates banned a van driver for more than two years and ordered him to do 120 hours unpaid work after he was caught more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Paul Schwoerke was just away from yards from his East Haddon home when he was stopped as part of Northamptonshire Police Christmas road safety crackdown.

Tests later revealed 273 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg per 100ml.

Magistrates banned Schwoerke for 28 months for drink-driving

Schwoerke, aged 42, of Holdenby Road, was stopped driving a Renault Kangoo on the A428 on December 10 last year.

He was banned for 28 months and ordered to pay £180 prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.