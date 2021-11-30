Northamptonshire Police launches its 2021 Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign on Wednesday (December 1).

Officers will take part in a county-wide crackdown targeting those who choose to get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

Anybody charged will again be publicly 'named and shamed' on the force website and on social media.

Chair of the county Safer Roads Alliance, Superintendent Jen Helm, said: “It is not our intention to stop people from having fun. Our intention is to try and ensure no one gets that terrible knock on the door to tell them someone they love is not coming home.

“Last year was incredibly difficult for everyone because of the Covid-19 restrictions in place, so we all want to enjoy this year’s festivities with family and friends – possibly even more than in other years.

“While most of us know how dangerous it is to take the risk of driving under the influence and though we share this message every year, I guarantee there will be some who still choose to ignore it.

"Please don’t be one of these drivers.

Northamptonshire Police launches its annual drink-drive campaign on Wednesday

“Drink or drug-driving is selfish and reckless but so easy to justify for some.

"They may think it’s just a few extra drinks, but at what price?

"Most people thankfully have no concept of how appalling the consequences are for the victims, families and the driver themselves – but be assured they are horrendous, they don’t stop, there is no reset button.”

Officers carry out breath tests all year round but risk increases with more people out celebrating the festivities with friends and family.

There will be spot-checks at different times of the day, including in early morning - when people may not realise they are still over the limit from the night before.

Research has found that even someone only just over the legal limit is still SIX TIMES more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than someone who has drunk nothing.

Drivers who cause a death while driving under the influence of drink or drugs faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment. Even if they are fortunate not to be involved in a collision, they risk up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban.

However, the Institute of Advanced Motorists calculates a drink or drug-drive conviction could cost up to £70,000 because of fines, solicitors fees, increase in the cost of car insurance and losing a job.