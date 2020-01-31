Dramatic video shows police stop stolen car after high-speed pursuit on M1

Northamptonshire's crack ARV team arrest man near Newport Pagnell

This is the dramatic dashcam footage of a high-speed swoop by Northamptonshire Police to intercept a stolen car near Newport Pagnell on the M1.

Police used their own vehicles to box in the stolen Volvo.

The force's Armed Response Vehicle team was alerted to the gold Volvo SUV heading south just before 8am on Friday (January 31).

They tracked the vehicle before forcing it to stop by using their own vehicles to box in the stolen Volvo. A 21-year-old man from Bedford was later arrested.

A spokesman for the ARV said: "This vehicle had been stolen during a burglary in Wolverhampton almost a month ago. Within ten minutes of entering Northants the offender was arrested; despite trying to escape ‘the box’."