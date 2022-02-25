Two Northampton men who killed their dog by firing a nail gun into its skull have been ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work each.

Buddy, a Staffordshire Terrier-cross, had to be put down following the horrific attack in Harborough Road last November.

Northamptonshire Police charged Chayne Robert Mason, aged 47, and 20-year-old Tyler Mason with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, which they owned.

Two men were given a community service order at Northampton Magistrates Court after admitting animal cruelty.

Both pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday (February 22) to charges of causing "unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by using a nail gun to fire a nail into the skull of Buddy, and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that the act would have that effect or be likely to do so," and were handed community service orders.

Chayne Mason, of Gloucester Crescent, was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, plus £180 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Court documents showed Tyler Mason, of Harborough Road, was given no financial order due to a lack of means.

Both men were banned from owning or being involved in keeping dogs for the next five years.