Do you know this man? Police want to talk to him about a robbery at Northampton bank

CCTV released after a man demanded shocked staff hand over money

Stunned staff at Barclays Bank in Northampton handed cash over to a robber who coolly queued up before demanding money.

Police issued this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to

Detectives hunting the thief have issued a CCTV photo of a man they believe may have key information following the robbery at the Drapery branch.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A man entered the bank at about 10.50am on Tuesday, February 18, and joined the queue for the cashiers. When he approached the counter, he demanded the cashier hand over cash.

"We believe the man pictured may have information about the robbery and are asking him or anyone who recognises him to contact police.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen this incident is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000094367."