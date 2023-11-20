Police are also asking members of the public for information on disqualified drivers

Disqualified drivers in Northamptonshire will now receive reminder postcards after 300 have been caught behind the wheel this year.

The shocking statistic prompted Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Team to launch a new campaign aimed at discouraging newly disqualified drivers from being tempted to ignore the court order and continue to drive.

As part of the campaign, anyone who has had their driving licence revoked as part of their sentence will receive a postcard from the force to raise awareness of the consequences of breaching the disqualification.

Penalties can include a prison sentence of up to five years, a criminal record that will last for up to 80 years and substantial fines.

Inspector Ian Wills of the Roads Policing Team said: “Disqualified drivers can have their licence revoked for a range of offences. However, what they do have in common is that the standard of their driving has put themselves and other road users at risk.

“We see the devastating effects of those who have a total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the courts and continue to get behind the wheel after being disqualified. Their actions not only show a contempt for the authorities but are also selfish, dangerous, and irresponsible.

“The postcards are designed to ensure newly disqualified drivers are aware of the seriousness of their conviction. The loss of their licence may cause them an inconvenience but if they choose to continue to drive, the severity of the consequences could be life changing.”

"In addition to the postcards, we are appealing to the public to help make our roads safer by providing us with any information about disqualified drivers who are continuing to drive.

“We are keen to know the names of those committing these offences, what vehicles they are using, where and when they are using them.”

To coincide with the launch of this initiative, the force will be supporting the annual national Operation Drive Insured campaign which aims to reduce the number of uninsured drivers on the UK’s roads.

