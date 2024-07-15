Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hactivists claim to have breached Disney’s internal Slack channels.

Details on unreleased projects allegedly stolen in the hack.

Personal details including logins also reportedly hacked.

Disney has reportedly been hit by a major hack with unreleased projects leaked. Staff personal information has also allegedly been included in the leak.

Hacktavist group NullBulge announced the hack on social media on Friday (12 July). The breach has yet to be verified, HackRead.com reports.

The hackers reportedly downloaded and stole information from Disney’s internal Slack infrastructure. It is a similar method to that used by a British teenager to leak pre-release information on Grand Theft Auto VI in September 2022.

What was stolen in the hack?

The breach allegedly included messages, files, and other data exchanged within the Disney’s internal Slack channels - almost 10,000 in total. It includes “unreleased projects, raw images and code, links to internal api/web pages, and more”.

Eurogamer reports that among the leaked information is details on upcoming Fortnite collaborations - including with characters from the Aliens and Predator franchises. However it also included personal details such as logins.

Who is NullBulge?

The self-confessed hacktivist group who claim their aims include “protecting artists' rights” and “ensuring fair compensation for their work”. HackRead.com reports that NullBulge is rumoured to potentially be linked to the LockBit ransomware gang, as they appear to be using LockBit’s leaked builder.

Announcing the alleged hack on social media, NullBulge wrote: “Disney has had their entire dev slack dumped. 1.1TiB of files and chat messages. Anything we could get our hands on, we downloaded and packaged up. Want to see what goes on behind the doors? go grab it.”

In order to protect yourself online, be wary of visiting unfamiliar websites such as NullBulge. Even if you are curious about the alleged leak.

Has Disney been hacked before?

This is not the first time that Disney has been the victim of a hack. In 2017, the WannaCry ransomware attack in May of that year saw an unreleased version of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stolen and held for ransom.

The group demanded payment in the form of BitCoin. The House of Mouse refused to pay the ransom with The Verge reporting that then CEO Bob Iger said: “To our knowledge we were not hacked. We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required.”

If you are wondering how easy it is for a hacker to break into your computer and steal your valuable information, CNBC did a segment with a Russian hacker and it only took him a few minutes to crack. You can watch the full video on the US news channel’s YouTube page now.