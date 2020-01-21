Detectives step up hunt for witnesses after late-night pub brawl in Towcester

Police have launched a fresh appeal for help following a late-night brawl outside a Towcester town centre pub.

The punch-up happened outside the Brave Old Oak in Watling Street between 11.30pm on Saturday, October 19 and 1am on Sunday, October 20.

Police are investigating the late-night brawl outside the Brave Old Oak in Towcester.

But detectives today circulated a new appeal for witnesses to the incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A woman was outside the pub talking to a group of people when she was approached by another woman.

"After a few minutes, a man who was with the second woman shouted at the victim and attempted to hit her. two men stepped in to protect her which sparked a mass brawl.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen this incident can call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000021711."