Detectives seeking witnesses after man snatches phone in Northampton

Robber yells at victim then grabs mobile before running off towards Kingsthorpe

Police want to find witnesses after a man had his mobile phone snatched in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton on Wednesday (January 29).

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Kingsthorpe.

Detectives say the robbery happened at around 5pm, near the junction of North Weston Avenue on Welford Road.

The male victim was approached from behind by another man who shouted repeatedly at him to hand over his phone before grabbing the device and running off towards Kingsthorpe.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone with information or who may have seen this incident, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000055432."