Detectives investigating after Mercedes driver approaches 16-year-old girl in Northampton

Passenger tried to pull her into the car after stopping in Semilong, say police

Police are investigating after two men attempted to get a 16-year-old girl into their black Mercedes in Northampton.

Detectives want any witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident on St Andrew's Road, alongside Victoria Park in the Semilong area on Tuesday (January 28).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The black Mercedes pulled alongside the girl at about 6.10pm and the driver asked her to get in the car. A passenger then got out of the car and tried to pull her inside but she pushed him away.

"The driver is described as a white man in his 40s with a harsh sounding, possibly European accent. He was wearing a dark grey hooded top with a Nike tick on it.

"The passenger was also as white with a European accent and a tanned complexion. He was older than the driver, of a chubby build and with short grey hair.

The Black Mercedes stopped on this stretch of St Andrews Road.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information, please call us on 101 quoting incident number: 20000053505."