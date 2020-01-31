Detectives fear dangerous batch of ecstasy pills are circulating in Northampton

Kingsthorpe identified by police as area at risk from dangerous drugs

Police are issuing a warning to the public over a potentially dangerous batch of ecstasy which has made its way to Northampton.

Northamptonshire detectives are on alert of a batch of dangerous pills

Detective Inspector Matt Davis confirmed: “We have received information that a bad batch of ecstasy pills are currently circulating in the Kingsthorpe area.

“While taking drugs always comes with danger and we absolutely do not condone their use, one of a police officer’s most important responsibilities is to protect and preserve life.

“We have a duty of care to every single person in this county therefore it is imperative for us to warn drug users about this potential threat to their lives.

“If you are a drug user in Northampton please be mindful of buying ecstasy pills in Kingsthorpe and please share this warning with other people too.”

Northamptonshire Police say anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call then on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.