Detectives blast "self-centred" Northamptonshire mum who left kids to go on drugs bender

Police say a Northamptonshire mum who left her two kids home alone to go on a three-day drugs bender made "a series of terrible decisions" and "put her own wants above the needs of her children."

The 34-year-old — who cannot be named for legal reasons — was last week (July 27) jailed for two years and eight months after admitting child neglect and abuse.

Both children, a daughter who was then 14 and a seven-year-old boy, were taken into police protection after their mother's arrest and have been living with family ever since.

Northampton Crown Court

Northampton Crown Court Judge, Her Honour Adrienne Lucking QC, said: "There is significant harm to these children."

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Jardine, of the Northampton Police Child Protection team, said: “The case involved a series of terrible decisions by a mother who put her own wants above the needs of her children.

“Her behaviour demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of how to be a good parent. Her actions were self-centred and based only on what she wanted to do, and not what her children needed.

“The whole experience and subsequent fallout has been very hard for her daughter and son, but I am pleased that she admitted her failings and has been punished for them. I wish the children all the best for the future and hope that in time they can put this distressing experience behind them.”

Northampton Crown Court heard how the woman began a drink and drug binge at her village home with a male friend in September 2019.

The pair travelled to Daventry to continue boozing and taking cocaine, cannabis, and prescription drugs — leaving her daughter, then aged 14, and her seven-year-old son alone at their home.

Three days later, she was found found half-dressed and incoherent outside a Daventry pub and taken to the town's police station in September 2019.