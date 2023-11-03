Deliberate fire started in communal stairwell in Daventry block of flats on Halloween night
A fire in a communal stairwell in a Daventry block of flats was started deliberately, police believe.
The incident happened in Cartmel Road, Daventry between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday (October 31). A resident made an online report about the incident on Wednesday (November 1).
Police say, the resident had been able to put the fire out themselves and the fire service was not called at the time of the incident.
Police believe the area was likely to be busy at the time of the fire, with families known to be trick or treating nearby, and are appealing for any potential witnesses, or anyone who has information, to come forward.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has information about the fire, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000676949.