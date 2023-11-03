Deliberate fire started in communal stairwell in Daventry block of flats on Halloween night

Police say the area would have been busy with families trick or treating nearby

A fire in a communal stairwell in a Daventry block of flats was started deliberately, police believe.

The incident happened in Cartmel Road, Daventry between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday (October 31). A resident made an online report about the incident on Wednesday (November 1).

Police say, the resident had been able to put the fire out themselves and the fire service was not called at the time of the incident.

Police appealing for witnesses.

Police believe the area was likely to be busy at the time of the fire, with families known to be trick or treating nearby, and are appealing for any potential witnesses, or anyone who has information, to come forward.