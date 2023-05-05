Daventry woman spared prison after assaulting police officer in Northampton town centre

A 24-year-old Daventry woman has been spared prison after assaulting a police officer in Northampton town centre.

Kiah Groves-Granfield, of Cartmel Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, May 5 after pleading guilty to criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard that Groves-Granfield smashed up a neighbour’s flat on October 11, 2019 after they had a falling out. She smashed the living room window and broke a television, coffee table, mirror and crockery.

Fast forward to August 5, 2020, a police officer witnessed a fight break out in Market Square in Northampton town centre and CCTV followed Groves-Granfield from the scene to the top of The Drapery near the former Debenhams building, where she was talking on her phone.

The defendant was approached by a plain clothed police officer who identified herself and told Groves-Granfield that she needed to speak with her.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said the defendant continued to talk on her phone so the officer took hold of Groves-Granfield’s arm. This led to the defendant punching the officer in the face, grabbing her hair and kicking her.

CCTV footage played to the court showed both the defendant and the officer falling to the ground and the defendant continued to punch the officer.

Mr Gow said that, as other officers arrived at the scene to restrain Groves-Granfield, the defendant was heard shouting: “You will be sorry, you wait.”

Consequently from the assault, the plain clothed police officer suffered swelling and bruising to her face, leg, chest and left hand.

The court heard that the defendant assaulted another emergency worker in 2022.

Paul Webb, in mitigation, said that Groves-Granfield maintains that she has no recollection of the assault due to her state of mind at the time. He also pointed out that the police officer was in plain clothes.

Her Honour Judge Lucking KC, however, said that the officer’s ID and stab vest were “clearly visible” on the CCTV footage and deemed her response to the situation “entirely reasonable and proper.”

The court heard that Groves-Granfield had a complex mental health background, suffering from epilepsy, ADHD, emotionally unstable personality disorder, aspergers and drug dependency.

Mr Webb said that she is someone who had an “unsettled childhood” and has recently abstained from alcohol. He added: “She is someone who has the awareness that she wants to make progress.”

Judge Lucking, addressing the defendant, said: “Normally, people who come into this court and do what you saw yourself do to the officer on the footage go straight to prison. You have got to understand, going forward, that you can’t assault police officers who are trying to detain you or speak to you.”

She added: “I think what will help the public and protect them best is if you make progress with managing your mental health and personal issues.

“You have made a lot of progress this year and I am not going to disrupt that by sending you to prison today.”

Groves-Granfield was sentenced to a 18 month community order - during which, she must undertake a four month alcohol treatment programme and 25 rehabilitation requirement days.