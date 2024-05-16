Daventry teenager pleads guilty to possession of a blade after police find him with 45cm zombie knife
A Daventry teenager has appeared in court after police found him in possession of a knife.
John Loveridge, of Admirals Way, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 15) after he was arrested on Tuesday (May 14).
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.
Police say they received a 999 call about a man concealing a weapon. Officers recovered of a 45cm zombie knife and arrested Loveridge in Daneholme Avenue.
Loveridge was released on bail ahead of sentencing on June 21.