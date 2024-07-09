Daventry teenager handed suspended sentence after police find him with 45cm zombie knife
John Loveridge, of London End, Upper Boddington, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 21 for sentencing, after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
The 18-year-old was found with a 45cm zombie knife during a stop and search on May 14, after officers responded to a report of a man concealing a weapon. Loveridge was arrested in in Daneholme Avenue.
At his sentencing hearing Loveridge, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years because of the prospect of his rehabilitation, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days.
He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, and a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the knife.
Loveridge was ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.