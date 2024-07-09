Daventry teenager handed suspended sentence after police find him with 45cm zombie knife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Daventry teenager has been handed a suspended sentence after police found him with a 45cm zombie knife.

John Loveridge, of London End, Upper Boddington, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 21 for sentencing, after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The 18-year-old was found with a 45cm zombie knife during a stop and search on May 14, after officers responded to a report of a man concealing a weapon. Loveridge was arrested in in Daneholme Avenue.

At his sentencing hearing Loveridge, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years because of the prospect of his rehabilitation, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, and a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the knife.