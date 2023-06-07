Daventry takeaway slapped with £10,000 fine for employing illegal workers

A Daventry takeaway has been fined for employing illegal workers.

Pizza Hot in New Street is included in the Home Office’s latest list of employers who will have to pay a civil penalty.

The business – registered to Serhat Rohat Ltd – will have to cough up £10,000.

Every quarter, the Home Office releases a list of illegal working civil penalties. Pizza Hot is in the latest list, which relates to the quarter from October 1 to December 31, 2022. The list was published in May this year.

Guidance from the Home Office states: “Employers have a duty to prevent illegal working in the UK by carrying out prescribed document checks on people before employing them to ensure they are lawfully allowed to work.