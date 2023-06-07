Daventry takeaway slapped with £10,000 fine for employing illegal workers
A Daventry takeaway has been fined for employing illegal workers.
Pizza Hot in New Street is included in the Home Office’s latest list of employers who will have to pay a civil penalty.
The business – registered to Serhat Rohat Ltd – will have to cough up £10,000.
Every quarter, the Home Office releases a list of illegal working civil penalties. Pizza Hot is in the latest list, which relates to the quarter from October 1 to December 31, 2022. The list was published in May this year.
Guidance from the Home Office states: “Employers have a duty to prevent illegal working in the UK by carrying out prescribed document checks on people before employing them to ensure they are lawfully allowed to work.
“Illegal working often results in abusive and exploitative behaviour, the mistreatment of illegal migrant workers, tax evasion and illegal housing conditions.”