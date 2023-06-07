News you can trust since 1869
Daventry takeaway slapped with £10,000 fine for employing illegal workers

The business is in the latest Home Office round-up of fines
By Carly Odell
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

A Daventry takeaway has been fined for employing illegal workers.

Pizza Hot in New Street is included in the Home Office’s latest list of employers who will have to pay a civil penalty.

The business – registered to Serhat Rohat Ltd – will have to cough up £10,000.

Pizza Hot in Daventry has received an illegal working civil penalty.Pizza Hot in Daventry has received an illegal working civil penalty.
Every quarter, the Home Office releases a list of illegal working civil penalties. Pizza Hot is in the latest list, which relates to the quarter from October 1 to December 31, 2022. The list was published in May this year.

Guidance from the Home Office states: “Employers have a duty to prevent illegal working in the UK by carrying out prescribed document checks on people before employing them to ensure they are lawfully allowed to work.

“Illegal working often results in abusive and exploitative behaviour, the mistreatment of illegal migrant workers, tax evasion and illegal housing conditions.”