A 32-year-old Daventry man has been sentenced to nine years and two months after he was found guilty of historic sex offences against a child.

Matthew Bell, of Ericsson Close in Ashby Fields, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, November 28 after he was found guilty of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

The court heard that Bell got the victim to dress up in school uniform and used cable ties to restrain her as he carried out his “depraved fantasies.”

A text sent by Bell read aloud to the court said “I am risking a world of trouble and could be charged with grooming and paedophilia.” Bell allegedly told his victim that he knew dangerous people who could hurt her if she ever told anyone what happened.After some years, the victim came forward to report what had happened to her and an investigation was launched.Bell was arrested and, after a five day trial in October, found guilty of the offences.

The victim, who attended Bell’s sentencing hearing, said: “I have been waiting for this day for a very long time. I cannot put into words the sheer relief I feel now it is finally here.

“I can finally start to move on with my life and heal from the years of trauma I’ve suffered because of this man.

“He preyed on every single one of my vulnerabilities. It took me years to come to terms with the fact that I was groomed by a predator. I feel violated when I think of the sick things he did to me.”

The court heard the victim was supported by her family but had entered a spiral of self-harm, suicide attempts, drugs, alcohol and violent relationships.

The victim added: “I feel so sad for the girl I was and the girl I could have been.”

Daniel Green, in mitigation, said Bell has no relevant previous convictions and there is no evidence that Bell has since reoffended.

The defence barrister asked the court to take into account Bell’s own “immaturity and lack of development” having been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, paranoia and anxiety.

Mr Green said the sexual activity was consensual with the use of condoms and there was a great delay in hearing this case in court.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL said: “You targeted someone who is vulnerable which is sad and distressing because you also suffered with difficulties as a teenager.

“Your grooming and dominating behaviour prevented her from telling her own closest relatives about what happened and coming forward so you would face justice.”