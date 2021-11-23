A 26-year-old man from Daventry has plead guilty to a slue of offences, including possession with intent to supply charges, after police caught him in what they called a 'professional drugs operation'.

Jules Thend Rutherford, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry was arrested in 2018 after crashing a car while fleeing from officers in an unmarked police car.

He faces five charges, all of which he has pled guilty to. These are two counts of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, cocaine, two of the same regarding marijuana, as well as driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Rutherford will have to wait until next year to be sentenced.

The offences were dated in July and November 2018, although the case only entered Magistrates Court on June 8 of this year.

Police were first alerted when they heard two cars accelerating out of a car park in Daventry.

Officers reported seeing the pair of vehicles split up, at which point they followed one of them, a silver VW Pasat, which ignited the chase.

What followed was a risky pursuit that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The prosecution described how Rutherford 'weaved in and out' of traffic at speed before finally losing control and colliding with a wooden post. This resulting in his capture along with an accomplice.

Both cocaine and marijuana were found in his car after the collision.

The prosecution said: "No other road users were hurt, but it could have been a very nasty incident.

"Police have then visited the defendant's property where clearly drug operations were going on.

"This was clearly a professional drug operation."

Officers then raided a property, on the door of which was an eviction notice for Rutherford. Inside officers found 'a large amount' of drugs, drugs paraphernalia, money as well as electric scales.

It was calculated the total value of drugs found in Rutherford's car, combined with those in the house were worth between £4,800 to £5,600