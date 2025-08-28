Daventry man jailed after subjecting woman to multiple assaults including grabbing her by the throat

A Daventry man has been jailed after subjecting a woman to multiple assaults, including grabbing her by the throat and restricting her breathing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Buckley, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 8 ready to stand trial.

However, before the trial started, the 46-year-old pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and two counts of assault by beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 8, 2023, Northamptonshire Police received a 999 call from a woman in Daventry reporting that a man had attacked her, including grabbing her by the throat and restricting her breathing. Buckley was also charged with assault in connection to another attack on June 26 last year.

Stuart Buckley.

Investigating officer PC Mollie Diggin, of Daventry Response, said: “Stuart Buckley used his bullying and manipulative behaviour to torment his victim over a prolonged period, and he thought he would get away with it.

“The survivor in this case has shown such resilience, I’m so proud of her. I also want to thank her, firstly for putting her trust in Northamptonshire Police, and secondly for her bravery and courage in supporting a lengthy police investigation and in attending court.

“Her commitment has ensured that Buckley has faced consequences for his abusive actions. I hope his prison sentence and the lengthy restraining order offer her some justice and sense of peace as she continues to heal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckley was sentenced to 21 months in prison for the intentional strangulation offence, with concurrent one-month sentences for each of the assault counts.

He was also given a 12-year restraining order banning him from contacting the survivor by any means, including by social media, and ordered to pay £187 victim surcharge.