A Daventry man has been given a prison sentence of more than two years for affray.

Adrian Lee Martyn Proctor, 36, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on June 10 to affray and was sentenced on July 1.

He received a prison sentence of 27 months and was made the subject of a restraining order.

A charge of making threats to kill was ordered to lie on file.