Daventry man caused life-changing injuries to baby

A Daventry man has been given a two-year suspended sentence for shaking a baby, causing serious, life-changing injuries.

Szymon Zemsta, 32, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was sentenced this week at Northampton Crown Court.

Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive, three-month old baby at The Grange in Daventry on November 30, 2017.

The child was found to have to have non-accidental injuries which included bruising, retinal haemorrhages and bleeding to the brain.

Zemsta admitted to shaking the child on Friday, 21 June, the first week of his trial.

Det Sgt Cathy O’Connor from the force’s child protection team, who led the investigation, said: “I’m pleased Zemsta pled guilty and admitted to the terrible crime of causing harm to a defenceless baby.

“This has been an extremely difficult and complex cause to work on I’d like to thank my team for the hard work they’ve put in to it and for securing a charge against Zemsta.

“The injuries were so severe that they caused irreversible injuries and I hope Zemsta will now spend a lifetime reflecting on the damage he has done.”