Daventry man appears in court after allegedly sexually assaulting 18-year-old

A Daventry man has appeared in court to face a charge after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old.

Jason Mustoe, of The Medway, Daventry, is alleged to have sexually assaulted an 18-year-old man on Saturday (July 27), according to Northamptonshire Police.