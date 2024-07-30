Daventry man appears in court after allegedly sexually assaulting 18-year-old
A Daventry man has appeared in court to face a charge after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old.
Jason Mustoe, of The Medway, Daventry, is alleged to have sexually assaulted an 18-year-old man on Saturday (July 27), according to Northamptonshire Police.
The 52-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday July 30) where he was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court. His next appearance is due to take place on September 10 this year.