Daventry driver racks up £800 court bill and six points for speeding TWICE in 95 minutes
Court documents showed 59-year-old Denise Anne Cockerton was snapped by an enforcement team while behind the wheel of a Ford EcoSport on two roads where a 30mph limit was in force on December 1, 2023.
Cockerton admitted travelling at 36mph in Western Avenue, Daventry, at 11.41am AND 40mph in Thames Road — around half a mile away — at 1.16pm.
According to prosecutors, the speed limit on both stretches of roads was signified by street lighting placed at less than 200 yard intervals.
Cockerton, of Clare Avenue, Daventry, was dealt with under the single justice procedure system and was not required to appear at court.
She was fined £220 for each offence, ordered to pay a total of £176 in surcharges to fund victim services and £180 towards prosecution costs. Her licence was endorsed with three points for each offence.