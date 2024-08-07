Northampton magistrates slapped an £800 court bill and six points on a woman caught speeding twice in Daventry in the space of 95 minutes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court documents showed 59-year-old Denise Anne Cockerton was snapped by an enforcement team while behind the wheel of a Ford EcoSport on two roads where a 30mph limit was in force on December 1, 2023.

Cockerton admitted travelling at 36mph in Western Avenue, Daventry, at 11.41am AND 40mph in Thames Road — around half a mile away — at 1.16pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to prosecutors, the speed limit on both stretches of roads was signified by street lighting placed at less than 200 yard intervals.

Northamptonshire Police has a fleet of speed vans across the county.

Cockerton, of Clare Avenue, Daventry, was dealt with under the single justice procedure system and was not required to appear at court.

She was fined £220 for each offence, ordered to pay a total of £176 in surcharges to fund victim services and £180 towards prosecution costs. Her licence was endorsed with three points for each offence.