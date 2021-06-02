Daventry disqualified driver charged with drink driving and driving without insurance

A Daventry man has been charged with three driving offences after being stopped by police yesterday evening (June 1).

A police officer spotted the man, who was a known disqualified driver, and pulled him over in Highfield Road in Daventry at around 6.45pm.

The 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

