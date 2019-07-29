'Dangerous predator' jailed for sexually abusing girl at Northamptonshire children's home

A former member of staff at a Northamptonshire children's home was described as a 'dangerous predator' after being jailed for sexually abusing one of the girls living there.

Kelvin Lloyd was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (July 26) after pleading guilty to three counts of abusing a position of trust and three of sexual activity with a child.

Kelvin Lloyd. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Lloyd had responsibility for the children's wellbeing at the care home during the night and abused the girl between 2015 and 2018 - the home has not been named to protect the victim's identity.

The 46-year-old paedophile, of Dunchurch, Warwickshire, has also been placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years, made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and has been barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

Detective Constable Paul Lilley, who led the investigation, said: “Kelvin Lloyd worked with children when they were at their most vulnerable and is a predatory, manipulative liar who abused a position of trust to groom and abuse the very person he was paid to protect, all for the purposes of sexual gratification.

“For three years, Lloyd used threats and intimidation to prevent his victim from speaking out. I hope today’s result provides some closure for her and that she can now move on with her life.

“I’d like to pay tribute to her courage and bravery in standing up to Lloyd – because of her strength, we have seen a dangerous predator put behind bars.

"This case demonstrates how seriously Northamptonshire Police take reports of this nature and demonstrates that we will do all in our powers to bring offenders like Lloyd to justice.”